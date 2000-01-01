Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRSH
- Market Cap$109.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FRSH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS6988141007
Company Profile
Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc is the franchisor and operator of Take 'N' Bake pizza chain in the United States. The company operates in three business segments namely Domestic Franchise, Domestic Company Stores and International.