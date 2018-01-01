Papillon Holdings (LSE:GCAT) Share Price

GCAT
Papillon Holdings
UK company
Basic Material
Gold
Ask
-
Bid
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This Stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Caracal Gold PLC is an emerging East African-focused gold producer company. Its Kilimapesa Gold Mine is located in Kenya. Gold ore is produced on-site and exported to international refiners, offering immediate value uplift through revenue generation.Papillon Holdings PLC is an investment company. Its primary objective is to undertake a single acquisition of a target company, business or asset in the industrial and services sectors.
LSE:GCAT
GB00BYZC5R04
-
Loading Comparison
Latest GCAT NewsGo to All News >
GCAT Regulatory NewsGo to All Regulatory News >