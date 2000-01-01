Papyrus Australia Ltd (ASX:PPY)
Market Info - PPY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPY
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PPY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PPY9
Company Profile
Papyrus Australia Ltd develops a technology that converts the waste trunk of the banana palm into alternatives to forest wood products to be used in the paper, packaging, furniture, building, construction, and other industries. Its products include panels, hardboards, Doors, door jambs, architraves, windows, trim, flooring, skirting boards, staircases, decks, balconies, and veneers.