Company Profile

Papyrus Australia Ltd develops a technology that converts the waste trunk of the banana palm into alternatives to forest wood products to be used in the paper, packaging, furniture, building, construction, and other industries. Its products include panels, hardboards, Doors, door jambs, architraves, windows, trim, flooring, skirting boards, staircases, decks, balconies, and veneers.