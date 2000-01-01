Para Resources Inc (TSX:PBR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PBR
- Market CapCAD37.750m
- SymbolTSX:PBR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA69889L1040
Company Profile
Para Resources Inc is an in-production gold mining company. The company owns an operating gold mine near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia and a gold mine and milling facility in the Oatman District, Arizona.