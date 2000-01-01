Para Resources Inc (TSX:PBR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PBR

  • Market CapCAD37.750m
  • SymbolTSX:PBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69889L1040

Company Profile

Para Resources Inc is an in-production gold mining company. The company owns an operating gold mine near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia and a gold mine and milling facility in the Oatman District, Arizona.

Latest PBR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .