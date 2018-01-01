Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Parabellum Resources Ltd (ASX:PBL) Share Price

PBL

Parabellum Resources Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Parabellum Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on the discovery of copper and other base metal mineral reserves in Australia. Its projects include Whitbarrow-Redlands Project, Lunns Dam Project, Recovery Project, and Obley Project.

ASX:PBL

AU0000181109

-

Loading Comparison

Latest PBL News