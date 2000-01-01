Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD561.250m
  • SymbolASX:PAR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PAR5

Company Profile

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in drug repurposing, pentosan polysulphate sodium (PPS) for the lead clinical indication of bone marrow edema.

