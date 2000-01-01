Paragon Banking Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:PAG)

UK company
Market Info - PAG

Company Info - PAG

  • Market Cap£1.169bn
  • SymbolLSE:PAG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorMortgage Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B2NGPM57

Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC, is a specialty finance company that provides diversified banking services to clients. The company operates three core businesses: Mortgages Lending, Idem Capital, and Commercial Lending. The Mortgages Lending includes the Group's buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related activities. The Commercial Lending, includes the Group's equipment and motor finance leasing activities, together with development finance, structured lending and other offerings targeted towards SME customers. The Idem Capital includes loan assets acquired from third parties and legacy assets which share certain credit characteristics with them.Paragon Banking Group PLC, is a financial services provider. Its key activities include buy-to-let mortgage and loan services.

