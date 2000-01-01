Company Profile

Paragon Care Ltd is a medical device company. It is a provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables to the healthcare market. The company provides solutions to various healthcare markets that is Aged care; Hospital and Acute care; Primary Care; Eye Care; Storage Solutions; and E-Health.