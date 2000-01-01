Paragon Care Ltd (ASX:PGC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PGC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PGC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PGC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PGC4
Company Profile
Paragon Care Ltd is a medical device company. It is a provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables to the healthcare market. The company provides solutions to various healthcare markets that is Aged care; Hospital and Acute care; Primary Care; Eye Care; Storage Solutions; and E-Health.Paragon Care Ltd opearets in the health care sector. It is engaged in supplying durable medical equipment, medical devices and consumable medical product to the health and aged care markets throughout Australia and New Zealand.