Company Profile

Paragon GmbH & Co KGaA, formerly paragon AG develops and manufactures electronic components and sensors for the automotive industry. The business activity of the firm is operated in three segments namely Electronics, Electromobility, and Mechanics. The Electronics segment sells air-quality sensors, high-end acoustic systems, and display instruments. The Electromobility segment offers lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. The Mechanics segment focuses on adjustable body components such as adaptively extendable spoilers. Geographically all the activity of the firm is functioned through Germany, however, it also holds presence at the international level.paragon AG is an Germany based company, which develops and manufactures electronic components and sensors for the automotive industry.