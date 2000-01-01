Paragon ID (EURONEXT:PID)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PID

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PID

  • Market Cap€58.540m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PID
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013318813

Company Profile

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.

Latest PID news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .