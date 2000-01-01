Paragon ID (EURONEXT:PID)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PID
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PID
- Market Cap€58.540m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PID
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINFR0013318813
Company Profile
Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.