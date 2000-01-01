Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PGRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PGRE

  • Market Cap$3.068bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PGRE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS69924R1086

Company Profile

Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust which focuses on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping office properties.Its portfolio consists of over 12 Class A office properties aggregating nearly10.4 million square feet.

Latest PGRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .