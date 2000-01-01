Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories of Canada. Corporate operating units in west-central Alberta comprise the majority of sales volumes. Sales for Paramount's products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada. Depending on the product, contracts can have daily, monthly, or long-term agreements. Assets for exploration and production are acquired by way of royalties that are paid to provincial governments and freehold landowners.Paramount Resources Ltd is an energy company. It explores for, develops, processes, transports and markets petroleum and natural gas.