Paref (EURONEXT:PAR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAR
- Market Cap€89.510m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PAR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINFR0010263202
Company Profile
Paref is a France based Real Estate Investment Trust which owns and manages real estate business. It owns commercial buildings with a focus on offices and light industrial premises mainly located in the Paris Region. The company also owns the temporary usufruct of residential property in Paris.Paref is a real estate investment company, which primarily acquires and rents commercial and residential properties.