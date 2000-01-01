Paref (EURONEXT:PAR)

  • Market Cap€89.510m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PAR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010263202

Company Profile

Paref is a France based Real Estate Investment Trust which owns and manages real estate business. It owns commercial buildings with a focus on offices and light industrial premises mainly located in the Paris Region. The company also owns the temporary usufruct of residential property in Paris.Paref is a real estate investment company, which primarily acquires and rents commercial and residential properties.

