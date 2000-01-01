Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company's properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts. Oil production is sold to a small basket of participants in South and North America.Parex Resources Inc is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in South America. It is engaged in the Llanos Basin and Middle Magdalena Basin of Colombia.