Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)
Market Info - PXT
Company Info - PXT
- Market CapCAD3.268bn
- SymbolTSE:PXT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA69946Q1046
Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas in South America. It is engaged in the Llanos Basin and Middle Magdalena Basin of Colombia.