Company Profile

Pargesa Holding is a holding company. The company owns 50% of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, a traded holding company with sizable investments in large European industrial firms such as LafargeHolcim, SGS, Imerys, and Adidas.Pargesa Holding SA is an investment company and the parent company of Pargesa Group. The company is engaged in purchase, sale, administration and management, in Switzerland and abroad, financial, commercial and industrial investments.