Company Profile

Parity Group PLC provides professional recruitment, information technology solutions and people development services to its clients. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in offering various services which include graduate selection, training, placement, career development, business intelligence, and creative technology solutions. Its business is principally organized into two segments, Parity Professionals which accounts for the majority of the company revenues and Parity Consultancy Services.Parity Group PLC is a service company providing professional recruitment, business intelligence and technology solutions.