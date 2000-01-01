Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE:PKE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PKE
- Market Cap$337.730m
- SymbolNYSE:PKE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS70014A1043
Company Profile
Park Electrochemical Corp develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency microwave printed circuit materials products for the telecommunications and internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets.