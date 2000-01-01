Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - PCYG
- Market Cap$72.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PCYG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS7002153044
Company Profile
Park City Group Inc is a software as a service provider. The company and its subsidiaries develop, market and support proprietary software products. These products assist management of business operations, which helps clients to make more informed decisions. The company also provides cloud based solution to remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. The firms services comprise implementation, business optimization, outsourcing, technical services, education and application hosting. It derives its revenues from subscription fees, hosting, premium support and maintenance service fees, professional services and license fees.