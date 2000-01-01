Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a United States based company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segment namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Geographically, business of the group is amplifying across the region of United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and other. The company derives most of the revenue from Supply Technologies segment which provides customer with total supply management services such as engineering and design support, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery and electronic billing services for a range of production components.Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a United States based company, engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segment namely Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.