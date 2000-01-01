Parkd Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:PKD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PKD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PKD

  • Market CapAUD5.410m
  • SymbolASX:PKD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PKD4

Company Profile

Parkd Ltd is engaged in the development of modular parking system, which is known as the Parkd Car Park System. The system relocates the car park ability or adapts it to parking demands by adding or subtracting to the structural levels of the car park.

Latest PKD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .