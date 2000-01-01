Company Profile

Parke Bancorp Inc operates as a commercial bank providing personal and financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in various states of the USA. The bank offers services such as loan products, deposits services, and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its lending businesses are commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, and construction lending among others.