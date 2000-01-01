Parker Drilling Co (NYSE:PKD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PKD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PKD

  • Market Cap$294.730m
  • SymbolNYSE:PKD
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7010815071

Company Profile

Parker Drilling Co provides contract drilling and drilling-related services and rental tools. Its services include drilling services, rental services, rig fleet & locations and among others.

Latest PKD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .