Company Profile

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 15,500 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.Parker Hannifin Corp is a diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates in two reportable business segments namely Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.