Parkervision Inc (NASDAQ:PRKR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRKR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRKR

  • Market Cap$6.730m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRKR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7013543001

Company Profile

Parkervision Inc is in the business of innovating fundamental wireless technologies. It designs, develops & markets its proprietary radio frequency technologies & products for use in semiconductor circuits for mobile & other wireless applications.

Latest PRKR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .