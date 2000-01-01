Parkit Enterprise Inc (TSX:PKT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PKT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PKT
- Market CapCAD7.320m
- SymbolTSX:PKT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorInfrastructure Operations
- Currency
- ISINCA70137X1069
Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise Inc is engaged in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities across the United States.