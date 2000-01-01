Parkmead Group (The) (LSE:PMG)
- Market Cap£49.130m
- SymbolLSE:PMG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGCYZL73
Parkmead Group (The) PLC is an oil and gas, exploration and production company. It is engaged in producing gas from a portfolio of fields across the Netherlands and holds interests in exploration and production blocks across Europe.