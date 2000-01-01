Parkson Retail Group Ltd (SEHK:3368)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3368
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3368
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3368
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- Currency
- ISINKYG693701156
Company Profile
Parkson Retail Group Ltd is engaged in departmental store operations. Most of its revenue is generated through the operation of departmental stores.Parkson Retail Group Ltd is engaged in departmental store operations. Most of its revenue is generated through the operation of departmental stores.