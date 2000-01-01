Company Profile

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust is a healthcare facility's real estate investment trust. that operates three segments: hospital and medical centers, nursing homes, and pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. Most of the company's sales are generated by its hospital and medical centers segment, which invests in healthcare real estate assets. Most of the company's sales are generated in Singapore, followed by Japan. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust invests in income producing real estate assets in the Asia-Pacific region. The trust's real estate is used for healthcare and healthcare-related purposes.