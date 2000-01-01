Parkway Minerals NL (ASX:PWNCA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PWNCA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PWNCA
- Market CapAUD3.650m
- SymbolASX:PWNCA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU0000PWNCA2
Company Profile
Parkway Minerals NL is a mineral exploration company engaged in the supply of both potash and phosphate to local and regional markets. Its project include the Dandaragan Trough project.