Company Profile

Parrot SA creates, develops, and markets consumer technology products for smartphones and tablets worldwide. It offers consumer drones, including mini, AR, and bebop drones; commercial drones; handsfree kits, plug and plays, and infotainment products; Bluetooth, digital music, and infotainment solutions; and audio products and connected devices.Parrot SA is engaged in creating, developing and marketing advanced technology wireless products for consumers and professionals. It operates in three markets including civil drones, automotive and connected objects.