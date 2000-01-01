Parsley Box Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:MEAL)

UK company
  • SymbolLSE:MEAL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorInternet Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNK9TZ56

Company Profile

Parsley Box Group PLC delivers ready meals, that do not need to be stored in a fridge or freezer, direct to the underserved Baby Boomer+ consumer, broadly defined as those aged 60 and over. Its core product range comprises over 60 single portions sized meals spanning various cuisines, with a wider product range that includes wines, spirits, cakes, desserts and gifting options such as chocolates.

