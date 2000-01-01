Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PAR.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAR.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAR.UN
- Market CapCAD35.480m
- SymbolTSE:PAR.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA70214B1186
Company Profile
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The company acquires, develops and operates commercial retail properties.