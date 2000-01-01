Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRTY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRTY

  • Market Cap$174.750m
  • SymbolNYSE:PRTY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7021491052

Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America. It designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, accessories, novelties and among others.

Latest PRTY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .