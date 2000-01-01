Parx Materials NV (EURONEXT:MLPRX)
Company Profile
Parx Materials NV is a holding company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biocompatible plastics and antibacterial polymers.Parx Plastics NV holds an innovative and patented technology to make plastics antimicrobial in an eco- and biocompatible way without impacting any of the original characteristics of the material and the antibacterial property lasts a lifetime.