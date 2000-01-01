Parx Plastics NV (EURONEXT:MLPRX)
- Market Cap€89.220m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLPRX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINNL0012650535
Company Profile
Parx Plastics NV holds an innovative and patented technology to make plastics antimicrobial in an eco- and biocompatible way without impacting any of the original characteristics of the material and the antibacterial property lasts a lifetime.