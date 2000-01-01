Parx Plastics NV (EURONEXT:MLPRX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLPRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLPRX

  • Market Cap€89.220m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLPRX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0012650535

Company Profile

Parx Plastics NV holds an innovative and patented technology to make plastics antimicrobial in an eco- and biocompatible way without impacting any of the original characteristics of the material and the antibacterial property lasts a lifetime.

Latest MLPRX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .