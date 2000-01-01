Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSX:PAS)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - PAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PAS

  • Market CapCAD6.320m
  • SymbolTSX:PAS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7024781089

Company Profile

Pascal Biosciences Inc is engaged in the research and development of products for the treatment of cancers, and for improvement of the immune system to recognize and attack infections, cancers, and autoimmune diseases.

Latest PAS news

