This share can be held in
Market Info - PNX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PNX

  • Market Cap€4.790m
  • SymbolXETRA:PNX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70260R1082

Company Profile

Pasinex Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Turkey.

Latest PNX news

