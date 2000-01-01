Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KTTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KTTA

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KTTA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70261F1030

Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Epidemiological data indicate neuropsychiatric disorders as being some of the most prevalent, devastating, and yet poorly treated illnesses.

Latest KTTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .