Company Profile

Passat SA is a France based holding company. It offers its customers wide possibilities of implantation in the points of sale. The company offers a portfolio of products, comprising fitness, beauty, health and leisure products, kitchen utensils and accessories; patented do-it-yourself products, home comfort and maintenance products, gardening products, toys and household products, among others.Passat offers turnkey sales spaces with video monitors to department stores. It provides advertisement services for health and beauty products, home comfort and maintenance products, cooking utensils, DIY products, gardening items and leisure items.