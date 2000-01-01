Patagonia Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:PGDC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PGDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PGDC

  • Market CapCAD17.490m
  • SymbolTSX:PGDC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70289T1012

Company Profile

Patagonia Gold PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in the southern Patagonia region of Argentina.

Latest PGDC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .