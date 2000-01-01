Patagonia Gold (LSE:PGD)

UK company
Market Info - PGD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PGD

  • Market Cap£7.800m
  • SymbolLSE:PGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF5B8R55

Company Profile

Patagonia Gold PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in the southern Patagonia region of Argentina.

