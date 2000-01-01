Patagonia Gold (LSE:PGD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PGD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PGD
- Market Cap£7.800m
- SymbolLSE:PGD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF5B8R55
Company Profile
Patagonia Gold PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in the southern Patagonia region of Argentina.