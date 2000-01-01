Company Profile

Paterson Resources Ltd is a junior mineral resources company focused on the exploration and development of gold and gold/copper exploration projects. The company holds interests in Burraga Copper Gold Project, Pilbara Gold Exploration Projects, Grace Project, and Horseshoe South Base Metal Project.Hardey Resources Ltd, formerly known as Elysium Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploring copper and gold deposits. Its main projects include Malang, Horseshoe South and Burraga project.