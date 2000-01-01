Path Investments (LSE:PATH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PATH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PATH
- Market Cap£1.470m
- SymbolLSE:PATH
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYQD5059
Company Profile
Path Investments PLC is an energy investment company. It focuses on the acquisition & development of oil and gas production, or near production, assets which possess a lower risk profile than exploration or development assets in United Kingdom and Turkey.