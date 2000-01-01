Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PBHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PBHC
- Market Cap$64.730m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PBHC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS70319R1095
Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp Inc is a stock holding company. It is engaged in the attracting deposits and investing deposits in loans secured by one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, business assets and investment securities.