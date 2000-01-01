Patrimoine et Commerce (EURONEXT:PAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAT
- Market Cap€254.150m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PAT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINFR0011027135
Company Profile
Patrimoine et Commerce is a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of commercial real estate properties in France. The Company operates a portfolio of 31 real estate assets.