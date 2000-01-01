Patrimoine et Commerce (EURONEXT:PAT)

European company
Market Info - PAT

Company Info - PAT

  • Market Cap€254.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PAT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011027135

Company Profile

Patrimoine et Commerce is a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of commercial real estate properties in France. The Company operates a portfolio of 31 real estate assets.

Latest PAT news

