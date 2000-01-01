Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSE:PAT)

North American company
Market Info - PAT

Company Info - PAT

  • Market CapCAD188.960m
  • SymbolTSE:PAT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70339L1085

Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc is a Canada-based security systems developer. The principal business of the company is to commercialize a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies.

