Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSE:PAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PAT
- Market CapCAD188.960m
- SymbolTSE:PAT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA70339L1085
Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc is a Canada-based security systems developer. The principal business of the company is to commercialize a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies.