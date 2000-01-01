Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PATI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PATI

  • Market Cap$63.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PATI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISINUS70338W1053

Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the transportation and real estate businesses. Its activities include hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals.

Latest PATI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .