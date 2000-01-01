Company Profile

Patrizia AG is an active real estate investment company that operates in two primary segments: management services, which includes the buying and selling of properties, long-term property management, portfolio management, and service fee income; and investments, which includes returns on co-investments as well as principal investments. The majority of Patrizia’s revenue is generated by the management services segment. The firm invests in both residential and commercial real estate throughout Europe, with over half of its revenue coming from its holdings in Germany.PATRIZIA Immobilien AG is a general real estate investment. It engages in purchase, management, enhancement and sale of residential and commercial properties.