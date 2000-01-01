Company Profile

Patrizia AG is a general real estate investment company that operates in three primary segments: investments, management services, and corporate. The vast majority of Patrizia's revenue is generated by its investments segment, followed by management services. The firm invests in both residential and commercial real estate. The management-services component focuses on analysis and advisory services. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.PATRIZIA Immobilien AG is a general real estate investment. It engages in purchase, management, enhancement and sale of residential and commercial properties.